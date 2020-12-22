Topeka’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ holds first-ever wedding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TARC’s Winter Wonderland has been a local holiday tradition for 21 years, but Monday they had the first wedding in their history.

Alexyss and Caleb Bauman became the first couple to get married at the light display on Monday. The ceremony was kept small, to allow for social distancing. Alexyss said the wedding under the lights was perfect.

“I’ve always wanted a winter wedding and I didn’t know exactly how I wanted it and with COVID,” said Alexyss. “I thought, it was going to be a little hard to do what I want so my mom actually suggested to come here. I’ve always loved Christmas lights and Christmas.”

Alexyss's mother officiated the wedding as well, making the ceremony even more special.