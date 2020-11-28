Topeka’s ‘Zoo Lights’ has successful opening night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After many holiday events have been canceled, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center were able to bring some holiday cheer to the community on Friday at the opening night of their Zoo Lights event.

Light displays turned the zoo into a holiday wonderland, with the doors opening at five. After a difficult year with multiple other of their fundraising events canceled, the zoo’s staff are thankful they can safely have this one.

“When you’re mesmerized in the lights it’s a whole nother feel,” said Shelby Revelle, Development Manager for the zoo. “It’s just going to be fun, especially in a year that we all need to get out with our families and friends in a safe atmosphere where you can social distance and still have some of that holiday bliss.”

The zoo has been hard at work for weeks preparing for this night. The lights featured different animals and fun displays of all colors.

Guests can walk around and get to see all of the neat displays safely, with social distancing and masks enforced, as well as only a limited amount of people can come each night.

Zoo Lights is every night, except Christmas, until Dec. 30.

If you do wish to go, make sure to buy your tickets in advance since they are only selling limited amounts. To get tickets, click here.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Zoo Lights event.