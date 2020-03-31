TopekaStrong : Advisors Excel to raise money for HOST relief program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local company is doing everything it can to help give back to the community during this time.

Advisors Excel has jumpstarted the initiative #TopekaStrong, a phrase that will be going on thousands of shirts over the coming days.

The shirt, pictured above, will be going for $23 for anyone in the community to buy. All of the proceeds will go straight to Go Topeka’s HOST program, which will then be distributed to workers who have been displaced, whether that’s temporarily or permanently, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Kansas now up to over 400 cases of the Coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 31, many around the community are losing that source of income. Advocates at Advisors Excel said that anything they can do to help and get the community involved is all they ask for.

“We’re just trying to find a creative way to get the public’s support for this program and hopefully raise some funds in the process for Go Topeka’s Host program,” said Tracey Stratton with Advisors Excel.

There will also be an additional $7 added for shipping upon purchase as they follow social distancing guidelines.

If you would like to buy a shirt, click here.