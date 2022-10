UPDATE: Topeka Boulevard opened in both directions at 7:07 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 5200 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard was closed in both directions while an injury accident is being investigated.

Authorities asked drivers to find alternate routes. The sheriff’s office suggested motorists take N.W. 50th Street, N.W. 58th Street, and N.W. Rochester Road.