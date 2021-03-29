Toptracer, subsidiary of Topgolf, coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Toptracer, a subsidiary of Topgolf Entertainment Group, is coming to Topeka.

The concepts are almost identical. The only difference is the way your progress is tracked. Topgolf uses a chip inside each ball, whereas Toptracer uses radar, similar to PGA golf.

Rick Farrant, the owner of GreatLIFE, said he first played Toptracer in Missouri with his family.

“My grandkids always had a great time so that was a big part of it,” Farrant said. “I think when we’re done here, instead of people driving all the way to Kansas City, Manhattan, Lawrence, Holton, Emporia hopefully they’ll come here.”

Toptracer will be built at GreatLIFE North on Highway 24. The facility will be expanded to include a full-service kitchen and bar.

In addition to Toptracer, mini-golf and traditional golf, they will also offer games like cornhole and giant Jenga.

Farrant said he plans to open by Memorial Day Weekend.