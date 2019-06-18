Local News

Tornado Watch, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of NE Kansas

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 03:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - 4:01 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Shawnee, Jackson, Franklin, Anderson, Douglas, and Jefferson Counties until 9 p.m. 

3:50 p.m. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Osage, Pottawatomie and Jackson Counties until 4:30 p.m.

2:25 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10:00 p.m. for Dickinson, Coffey, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee Counties. 

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Geary, Morris, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Pottawatomie Counties until 4:00 p.m.

This storm is expected to bring with it penny-sized hail and gusts of wind up to 60 mph. 

