Tornado Watch, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - 4:01 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Shawnee, Jackson, Franklin, Anderson, Douglas, and Jefferson Counties until 9 p.m.

____

3:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Osage, Pottawatomie and Jackson Counties until 4:30 p.m.

____

2:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10:00 p.m. for Dickinson, Coffey, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee Counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Geary, Morris, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Pottawatomie Counties until 4:00 p.m.

This storm is expected to bring with it penny-sized hail and gusts of wind up to 60 mph.