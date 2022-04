MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Careless smoking is blamed for a fire at the Goodwill Manhattan at 421 East Poyntz Thursday afternoon. A semi tractor-trailer in the loading dock caught fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department said the fire is a good reminder to dispose of cigarettes properly, especially with the dry conditions and strong winds Northeast Kansas has been experiencing for the last several days. Firefighters suggest throwing away smoking materials in a container filled with sand or water.