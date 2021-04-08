Tow truck driver injured in Jackson County

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – A tow truck driver had to be transported to a hospital after an early morning accident on US Highway 75.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 2014 Dodge Challenger that hydroplaned and slid into the median near 118th Road on US Hwy 75 Thursday morning.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to check on the vehicle and driver.

While the tow truck driver was attempting to pull the vehicle from the median a passing van struck the tow cable injuring the driver.

The Kansas Highway patrol is investigating the accident.