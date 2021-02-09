Tow truck drivers responding to fewer wrecks in Topeka compared to previous winters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter weather typically leads to an increase in crashes. However, the roads in Topeka are much safer this year than previous, according to local tow truck companies.

Chris Martinez, owner of Triple M Towing & Recovery LLC in Topeka, said his crew was called to about 10 car crashes during the most recent round of winter weather.

Most of the crashes Martinez’s crews went to were cars that had slid off the road. However, there were a few rollover crashes.

In Shawnee County, there has been about half the number of crashes this year compared to last, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

From December 2020 to early February of 2021, the highway patrol saw 66 crashes. That time last year, they saw 113.

“It hasn’t been as busy as last year was,” Martinez said. “I think people are being a bit more cautious and safer this year.”

Additionally, the winter weather has been milder this year compared to previous.

While there have been fewer crashes, tow companies are expecting more breakdowns with the bitterly cold temperatures in northeast Kansas. Martinez encouraged drivers to be safe.

“People were getting inches from me yesterday. It’s kind of scary being on the side of the road,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to do our job, but if people could pull over to the other side to give us a bit more room to feel safer it’d be a lot easier.”

The City of Topeka road crews encourage drivers to slow down, give plenty of space between other cars and be safe during this time.