Tow truck retrieves car after driver dies in I-70 creek crash near Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Thursday morning car crash into a creek near Topeka has left one man dead, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KSNT News Sky Tracker II photos and video show one car upside down in Mission Creek off of I-70. A KHP lieutenant said the car veered off the road and went into the creek.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tire tracks on the ground show that the silver sedan veered off the highway near a signpost, and drove a distance through a farm pasture before falling into the creek bed.

The KHP lieutenant could not confirm if the crash was caused by medical issues, but the Shawnee County Coroner is looking into the cause of death.

Emergency responders said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.