TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter weather swept across Northeast Kansas Thursday, meaning tow companies and roadside assistance were out and about helping drivers.

Despite all the snow on the ground, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported it had a below-average day in the capital city. AAA in Topeka sees an average of 60 calls for roadside assistance each day.

But despite the snow, the company said it only saw around 40 calls for assistance on Thursday. Tow truck driver Jason Millage said he was surprised by the relatively slow work day.

“Considering all the snow and slush I mean there was actually a decent amount of people being smart about how they are driving,” Millage said. “More extractions than tows which makes it a little busier.”

AAA says that around a dozen of their calls were service-related. This means they were about things like jump starts, lockouts and tire changes. The rest were tows and extractions, which means rescuing drivers who went off the road.

Its difficult to say why fewer people required assistance than normal on Thursday, especially when considering the snow, but Millage said the roads were not that bad in actuality.