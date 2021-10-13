Townsite Tower partners with Topeka Fire Department for fire drill

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department on Wednesday made sure one local building is prepared in case of an emergency.

Firefighters held a fire drill at Townsite Tower, an office building in downtown Topeka located at 534 S. Kansas Ave. This drill helped make sure employees in the complex are familiar with exit plans. They were also able to ask any questions they might have about fire safety.

“It has caused some conversation that I think has been very beneficial for us to evaluate, but also for them to critically think about how to handle these situations,” Jason Brungardt, the property manager of Townsite Tower, said.

This was Townsite Tower’s first fire drill, but they plan on holding them annually going forward.