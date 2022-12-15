TOPEKA (KSNT) – For 75 years they’ve been the secret Santa of Northeast Kansas, but this year Toys for Tots needs their own secret Santa gift… volunteers.

“We need as many as possible,” said Sgt. Joshua Smith. “We have over 1400 more children that we’re supporting this year.”

Toys for Tots supports more than 8,000 kids during the holidays across 14 different counties. Each kid gets three toys, so you’re looking at roughly 24,000 toys when it’s all said and done.

With just ten days until Christmas, Toys for Tots shares what they need from the community.

“Best case scenario we get 25 volunteers to come in and a bunch of toy donations,” said Smith. “That would be a Christmas miracle. But, if we get all the bags done, which we are regardless, that’s going to be a happy year for us.”

