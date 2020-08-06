TPAC’s annual Grape Escape fundraiser cancelled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The 2020 Grape Escape fundraiser has been cancelled due to the inability to appropriately social distance.

The fundraiser benefits the The Topeka Performing Arts Center and provides guests with a wine-and-food tasting event.

A new event format will be announced soon, allowing the fundraising to still take place.

Although this event was not feasible with social distancing regulations, TPAC is open for events that can provide adequate social distancing for it’s citizens.

