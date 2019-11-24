TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays fundraiser gets people in the Christmas spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted their annual Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays fundraiser Saturday.

From gingerbread creations to other holiday treats and crafts, it helps spread holiday cheer while also giving back.

“This is our annual holiday tradition that’s become a Topeka favorite,” said TPAC Executive Director Larry Gawronski. “All proceeds that are raised from this event go towards youth educational and outreach programs.”

The three-day event started on Friday and runs through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.