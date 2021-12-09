TPD: A broken fire hose could ‘cost a life’

The Topeka Fire Department is asking residents to be careful, don’t run over their hoses.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a simple request. Please, don’t run over the fire hoses.

Topeka Public Education Officer Alan Stahl, standing in front of a broken hose spraying water in all directions, is asking motorists to avoid the hoses in the street while firefighters are battling blazes in the city of Topeka.

“We want you to know how absolutely important it is to stay away from our fire hose, especially with a car,” Stahl told Facebook fans on the department’s page Thursday morning during an active fire. Somebody was in a hurry and hit it with their car and now it is leaking.”

Stahl reminded residents the broken hoses have to be repaired at a “considerable cost to the City of Topeka.”

Beyond the cost of a broken hose, Stahl emphasized the loss of water could be deadly during a fire.