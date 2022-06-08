TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department will be accepting applications for the 46th Citizens’ Police Academy.

The academy was shut down due to COVID-19 but has been taking place biannually for the past 26 years. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on August 25 and ending on November 3. There will also be two optional sessions where people can tour the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, see a demonstration of the K9 unit and experience other situations from an officer’s point of view.

The goal of the class is to expose citizens to the challenges faced by the department and show how they are met. Participants will learn about field operation, criminal investigations, community outreach, crisis negotiation, bomb disposal, crime scene investigation and more.

Those who are 18 and older can fill out an application at this link. Applicants have through August 1 to sign up. There are 35 seats available.