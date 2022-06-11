TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department made an arrest on Friday after an ongoing search for a man wanted in relation to a stabbing at a Topeka grocery store.

At 7:28 p.m. on Friday, June 10, officers received reports that Jason Bulger, 41, of Topeka, was in the area of 28th and Fairlawn. When police arrived, Bulger was located and taken into custody.

On June 3, TPD identified Bulger as a suspect in a stabbing at the Dillons Food Store at 2010 SE 29th Street. The stabbing look place on June 1.

When an employee tried to stop the suspect who was pushing a full shopping cart out of the doors without paying, the stabbing occurred. The male employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bulger was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree

Aggravated Battery

Battery

Obstruction

Theft

On June 7, Amanda Bulger, 37, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on theft charges as part of the same investigation.

TPD is asking those with information about this investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tops can be made at the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.