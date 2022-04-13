TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday on several charges, including aggravated robbery.

According to the TPD, police received a call on April 13 at 1:13 p.m. for a robbery in the 1500 block of SW Mulvane by a known suspect. Upon arrival, police saw the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody without incident. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the suspect’s possession.

Justin Ware, 40, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: