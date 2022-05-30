TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to two separate aggravated robberies on Monday.

According to the TPD, the two robberies took place on May 28. The first occurred at 4:47 a.m. at the Gas n Shop located at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. where a suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then left the store in a grey Hyundai Sonata.

The second robbery happened at 5:01 a.m. when TPD responded to the Kwik Shop located at 746 NE Wabash Ave. An adult male reportedly entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

The TPD found the grey Hyundai Sonata used in the first robbery at 6:44 a.m. at 1015 SW Garfield Ave. This vehicle was suspected as having taken part in aggravated robberies that were reported on May 27 that happened at 3724 SW 29th St. and 102 SW 37th St.

On Sunday, May 29, the TPD released the identities of two men that they believed were involved with the two robberies: Paris Birdlong, 23, and Ta’Corey Lewis, 19, both of Topeka.

A final update from the TPD early on Monday morning reported that both men were under arrest and were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The charges against Birdlong include:

Three counts for aggravated robbery

Three counts for attempted aggravated robbery

Three counts for aggravated assault

Two counts for criminal possession of a firearm

Theft of a motor vehicle

Two counts for theft

Battery

Burglary

The charges against Lewis include: