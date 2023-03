Topeka Police are seeking information on a suspect in connection to an aggravated burglary.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is trying to identify a person in connection to an aggravated robbery that happened Sunday.

TPD released images of the suspect seen around noon on March 19, at Vapor World on Wannamaker Rd.

Police ask anyone with information to contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or report anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.