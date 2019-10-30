TPD asking community for help identifying subjects who broke into cars in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify subjects who were caught on camera breaking into cars in west Topeka on Tuesday evening.

TPD released the video on their Facebook page and asked the community for help identifying the two subjects pictured.

A woman in a red zip-up sweatshirt and at least two other accomplices can be seen getting into multiple cars in one driveway and rummaging around inside. They left the area in a dark-colored four-door vehicle.

TPD asks that anyone with information on the subjects email criminal intelligence at criminalintelligence@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to remain anonymous.