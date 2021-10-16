TPD asking for help finding person of interest after Friday stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest after a Friday night stabbing.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Keisson Smith from Topeka. On Oct. 15, police responded to the 1100 block of SW Clay regarding a call of a stabbing. The victim was a 45-year-old man who had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two know each other.

If you have any information on where Keisson Smith is, police as you to call them at 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org.