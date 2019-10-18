TPD asking for help identifying suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in relation to the most recent Dollar General robbery.

Employees at the Dollar General located at 1001 SW Fairlawn St. were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Officers said one of the suspects fired his gun inside the store before the two men fled with cash around 9:16 p.m.

TPD officers set up a perimeter and searched the surrounding area but were not able to locate the suspects.

They are now asking the public to help them identify the men using the photos above, and ask that anyone with information on the suspects’ identity email criminalintelligence@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.