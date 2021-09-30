SILVER ALERT: TPD asking for help locating missing 82-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richard Short, 82, is missing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is turning to the public to ask for help with locating a missing 82-year-old man suffering from dementia.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Short, who walked away from his home just west of S.E. 42nd Street and S.E. Illinois Avenue Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Short has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, shorts, and socks.

Anyone with information about Short can call the police at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories