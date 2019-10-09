TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest in an aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Topeka Police officers responded to the Kwik Shop at 1700 SW Topeka Blvd. on a call of an aggravated burglary to a vehicle.

TPD said a female suspect entered the vehicle occupied by a passenger, forced them out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

A short time later, the vehicle was located near NW Jackson and Crane unoccupied.

TPD is attempting to locate the two individuals pictured above in reference to this crime.

They ask that anyone with information contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.