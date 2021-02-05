TPD asking for your help identifying vehicles linked to shooting that hurt baby

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said Friday it’s now trying to identify two vehicles in relation to a shooting that hurt a baby Tuesday.

Photo from Topeka Police Department

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Southeast Sherman Avenue started coming in.

On their way to the scene, first responders found a family leaving the home with their injured baby near 6th and Golden Avenue in Topeka. The baby was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived to 804 SE Sherman Ave., they found dozens of shell casings.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests. If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.