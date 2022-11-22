TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka.

The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is posed to the public at the time, according to a TPD release.

Those with information related to this investigation can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.