TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation for the eighth consecutive time as of April 2, 2022.

The police department’s accreditation is conducted through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., which is accepted as the gold standard for public safety agencies. The accreditation process involved CALEA examining all aspects of the TPD’s policies, practices and processes against internationally accepted public safety standards.

“The Topeka Police Department is honored to be counted among the impressive list of CALEA certified law enforcement agencies across the globe. It is tangible validation of a proud Topeka tradition of striving for excellence in policing professionalism,” Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said.

The accreditation will last for four years. TPD has maintained CALEA agency accreditation since the 1990s. For more information on CALEA, go here.