TPD giving out ice cream Wednesday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department is hosting their second Ice Cream with a Cop event Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will be giving away free ice cream cones as a way to visit with the community and beat the heat at the same time.

“This event is a great opportunity for us to visit with our community in a new way,” said Major Darin Scott, who oversees TPD’s Community Outreach Bureau. “We hope you’ll come out and cool down with ice cream cones.”

The first 150 people to arrive at the Dairy Queen located at 1725 SE 29th St. on August 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will receive free ice cream cones.