TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night, members of the Topeka Police Department hosted an event to better educate the public about how officers are trained to handle the emergencies they experience on a daily basis.

During the session, police instructors outlined the current procedures for training new recruits, and what continued education looks like to veteran officers. The goal of meetings is to open a dialog with the community about the rigorous training Topeka Police officers must complete before they interact with the public. This was the second of two educational presentations about police procedure.

Organizers say attendees expressed more interest in training and continual education clarification than in offering feedback. 27 News spoke with the training director about why public forums like the one held at Washburn are so integral.

“I think it’s important to have civilian perspectives and public perspectives on everything we’re doing,” Training Director Jennifer Cross said. “The reality is if you look at every car in the city they say to protect and serve. I think you have to have that voice and that open communication.”

If you’re interested in learning about the procedures yourself, you can view the first session here.