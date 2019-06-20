TPD human trafficking sting ends in charges filed

A Florida man has been charged Thursday afternoon after he traveled to Topeka to meet with what he presumed was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Topeka Police, Homeland Security, FBI, and KBI joined forces in human trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrest of Evan Harrison Vollerthum, 35, of Naples, Florida on June 17.

Shawnee County District Attorny, Mike Kagay announced today that charges have been filed against Vollerthum.

He has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Human Trafficking and Attempted Commercial Exploitation of a Child.

Vollerthum’s bond has been set to $250,000 and his future court dates have not been set.

TPD asks that anyone with any information surrounding the incident contact them.