TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man found dead under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka.

The deceased was identified as John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka.

On Friday, the TPD was called to the 200 block of SE Quincy after 8 a.m. After investigating, TPD determined this was a homicide.

“On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the I70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd St. Officers responded and located a male that was determined to be deceased,” Lt. Manuel Munoz said.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

