TPD investigating after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday evening.

According to police, a person was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 5:30 p.m.

They remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was uncooperative with the investigation, so officers were not able to determine where the incident took place.

TPD asks that anyone with information contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.