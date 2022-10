TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot.

TPD told 27 News that the victim was not transported to a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.