TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in southwest Topeka on Tuesday night.

Shawnee County Dispatch said officers were responding to a call of someone who said they had been shot.

The victim allegedly walked up to the Walgreens located at 3900 SW 29th St. and reported that they were shot in the back while walking down the street.

Topeka Police have a perimeter set up around the Walgreens as they investigate the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

KSNT has crews on the scene and will update with more information as it is given.