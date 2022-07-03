TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting call that occurred earning Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 12:08 a.m., July 3 to the 2000 block of southwest Buchanan. The Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the injured person was located and was suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance transported the person to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Medical staff further upgraded injuries status at the hospital.

All parties have been located and are known to each other. TPD says the investigation is still ongoing and they will continue to look what led to the shooting.

If you have information about this investigation, email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.