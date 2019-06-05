TPD issue Silver Alert for elderly woman with medical issues

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Teresa Alvarado Wednesday afternoon.

She is a non-english speaking 4'5" tall woman who was last seen on foot in the 1300 block of SW Buchanan wearing a black skirt, teal blouse and a white fleece jacket.

She suffers from several medical issues and could be in need of medical assistance.

TPD asks that if you see her, call 911 to report her location or contact Det. Janene Falley at 785-861-0749 or email her at Jfalley@topeka.org.