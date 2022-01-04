TPD: Juveniles take gun from car, fire at resident before running from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gunfire erupted in a Topeka neighborhood Tuesday morning when a resident walked outside his home and confronted two people “prowling” on their property according to authorities.

The resident walked outside to investigate and was confronted by two individuals, according to police. One of the individuals fired at the resident.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of S.W. 28th Street.

According to the Topeka Police Department officers confronted the two suspects and tried to stop them before they ran and attempted to break into an occupied home. They could not get in the home and ran across the Shunga Creek where they were caught by the police.

Police said both suspects are juveniles and were taken to a local hospital for exposure, treated and released.

Topeka officers said they located several cars in the area that had been broken into. In one of those burglaries, one of the suspects stole a firearm that was left in the vehicle. Officers believe that was the firearm that was used to assault the initial victim. Police found the gun after an extensive search.

According to the TPD both juvenile males were booked in Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: