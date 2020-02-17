TPD, KHP officers investigating north Topeka pedestrian hit and run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene in north Topeka after a person was hit by a vehicle.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Northwest Tyler Street.

Officers on scene said they’re shutting down Tyler Street from Waddell Street to Beverly Street.

Scanner traffic indicated the person hit was a man in his 40s-50s. KSNT News is actively working to confirm this, as well as gather more information.

The possible suspect(s) were found at Southwest Emland Drive & Southwest Gage Boulevard.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.