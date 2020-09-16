TPD: Man barricades himself inside southwest Topeka apartment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Whispering Pines apartment complex in southwest Topeka.

Topeka police told KSNT News officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man was out in the parking lot causing damage to several vehicles.

Lt. Manuel Munoz said the man went into one of the apartments in building 5851 and is refusing to come out or communicate with officers. He said the man set something on fire and officers extinguished it in the hallway of the building.

The man was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m.