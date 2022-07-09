TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday morning.

The search warrant was served on July 8 in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terrace. The search was a part of an ongoing investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms at the scene.

The following arrests were made and suspects were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections: