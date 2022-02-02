TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department welcomed five new officers into its ranks on Wednesday following a ceremony at the Sunflower Foundation.

The TPD celebrated the addition of these new officers from Recruit Class #61 who completed the Basic Training Academy on Feb. 2. The academy involved 20 weeks of intensive training to prepare these men and women for their new role in protecting the Topeka community.

The new officers are: