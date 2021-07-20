TPD officer catches catalytic converter thief in the act

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a 39-year-old man early Tuesday morning after finding him under a bus trying to cut out a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Kenneth E. Guenther

An officer was patrolling the area near SW 12th Street and SW Fairlawn when he saw a man under a bus at the First Lutheran Church. After confronting the man, he took off on foot.

Officers caught Kenneth E. Guenther, 39 of Topeka, arrested and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Catalytic converters are a part of the exhaust system located on the underside of a car. Topeka police said they’ve recently seen thieves targeting cars parked at churches and nonprofits.

They’ve also seen businesses with large vans and trucks targeted. According to Allstate, thieves take the catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, and can sell for around $200 at scrap yards. Thieves also often target taller vehicles, like trucks or SUVs, because they can get underneath easily.

Guenther was charged with following crimes:

Theft > $1,500 < $25,000

Criminal damage to property

Felony Flee or attempt to elude; Commission of any felony

Flee or attempt to elude; police road block