TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to a report of a threat made to the Topeka 501 School District on Monday.

At 7:48 a.m. on June 20, the TPD were contacted by Topeka 501 police regarding a school violence threat made via social media. Detectives with the TPD responded and met with Topeka 501 police for more information. The investigation revealed a person of interest who was brought to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.

As a result, Isaac Dallen, 23, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge of aggravated criminal threat.

Topeka 501 had sent out a statement to families in their school system earlier on Monday: