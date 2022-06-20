TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to a report of a threat made to the Topeka 501 School District on Monday.
At 7:48 a.m. on June 20, the TPD were contacted by Topeka 501 police regarding a school violence threat made via social media. Detectives with the TPD responded and met with Topeka 501 police for more information. The investigation revealed a person of interest who was brought to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.
As a result, Isaac Dallen, 23, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge of aggravated criminal threat.
Topeka 501 had sent out a statement to families in their school system earlier on Monday:
Today summer school families were informed we would keep all students indoors out of an abundance of caution until we gained more information from police authorities on an investigation they were completing. We have been assured that law enforcement has addressed this matter and any individual involved that is a threat to themselves or others. Safety remains our highest priority and we thank law enforcement officials on our campus and all of the individuals involved that ensured our students and staff remained safe. As law enforcement addresses this matter, we are unable to provide any further details and we refer all questions related to this matter to law enforcement.Dr. Aarion Gray