TPD releases video of robbery suspect, Crime Stoppers offers reward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released a new video of one of the suspects involved in a string of robberies in Topeka.

Video from the Topeka Police Department

The FBI is offering a reward to find people involved in multiple commercial robberies that are believed to be related.

The robberies happened between July and November of this year at convenience stores, gas stations and dollar stores in the greater Topeka area.

July 20, 2019

Kwik Shop at 1107 SW 6th St. in Topeka

October 15, 2019

Dollar General at 1001 SW Fairlawn Rd in Topeka

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers said it’s received several tips over the last week. If you’ve submitted an anonymous tip about the robberies, you’re encouraged to follow up with your tip.

You can do this by logging into your P3 Tips account at p3tips.com or call (785) 234-0007 and identify yourself by the unique number you’ve been assigned.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) of the individual(s) responsible.