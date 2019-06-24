TPD searching for dog, owner after it bit 2 children

Two Topeka children were treated at a local hospital after they were bitten by a dog Monday afternoon.

Topeka Police Department and Animal Control responded to a call of a dog bite around 3:15 p.m. to the 1800 Blk. of SW Buchanan.

Upon arrival, the dog was nowhere to be found, as it had been removed from the scene by the owner.

Two boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD is seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of the owner or the tan colored dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.