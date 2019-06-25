TPD searching for suspect in connection with stabbing

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

TPD responded to a report of a stabbing around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday at the 1300 block of SW Polk.

Officials said one man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They are now looking for one suspect in connection with the stabbing. The suspect is a black female, approximately 5’8″ tall, who weighs 315 pounds. She left the scene on foot and was reported to be wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.