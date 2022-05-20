TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second suspect has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the death of a motorcycle rider in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault and aggravated child endangerment.

This is the second arrest made after the death of Sam Rice on May 15, 2022. TPD had previously arrested Geovany Arellano on the charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Rice was killed when he was hit by a car at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street. He was found by police who pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Rice, Arellano, was allegedly in a car chase with people that he had gotten into an argument with at a party.