TPD: Thursday triple robberies not connected
Suspect in Walgreens Robbery 37th and Burlingame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police detectives don't believe three armed robberies at Topeka businesses Thursday are not connected to the same suspects.

The Mexican Taco Shop at 37th and Burlingame in south Topeka was hit shortly after 8:30 p.m. by two male suspects in black clothing and hooded sweatshirts. One was wearing a green bandana over his face, the other a yellow bandana. One of the suspects pulled a handgun, but no one was injured.

The suspects grabbed some cash and ran out of the store.

In an apparently unrelated incident shortly before 10:00 p.m., a lone suspect in a black hoodie and jeans brandished an unknown weapon and ordered workers to hand over money. The suspect fled the restaurant on foot.

On Thursday morning, The Walgreens at 37th and SW Topeka Boulevard was robbed by a suspect in his 20s to 30s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, wearing a brace on his right knee. That suspect had a handgun tucked in his waistband, but did not brandish it. He was last seen getting into a dark grey 2000's Nisssan Maxima; driving south on 37th from the store. His photos were captured from surveillance video.

Police continue to investigate the robberies. Anyone with information should contact TPD (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers (785) 234-0007.